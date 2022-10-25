Wrexham AFC ban forward Paul Mullin from wearing custom football boots with political message

The football boots which have caused a major stir

The boots, which were customised by Wrexham company ZebraCustoms, have caused a major stir on social media after photos of an anti-Conservative message on the side of one of them were posted.

The black Nike Mercurial Air Zoom boots have been customised with a likeness of the Liverpool skyline, 'Mullin10', and also the words 'F*** THE TORIES'.

Mullin revealed the custom-made boots on social media with pictures taken at the club's Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the photographs were taken without the club's knowledge or approval.

The full statement from the football club said: "The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

"For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

"The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

"The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

"There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.