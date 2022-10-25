Sunak's election is 're-set moment' for party and country, says MP

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams with Rishi Sunak at the Welsh Conservative Party gala dinner in Newtown earlier this year, with chairman of the Welsh Conservatives, Glyn Davies.

Craig Williams, Tory MP for Montgomeryshire, and Mr Sunak's former Parliamentary Private Secretary, said the new Prime Minister would be 'straight to work' tackling the current economic instability.

He said: "I am delighted that he has become Prime Minister. Having worked closely with him I think he is the right person for the job – but, there is no honeymoon, it is straight in with a huge in-tray."

Mr Williams said the overriding concern would be dealing with the economic problems, adding: "That is the top thing, it is what my constituents and businesses in Montgomeryshire are concerned about – they are asking us to steady the economic situation."

Mr Williams said he was sure the party would offer their support and backing to Mr Sunak, who has become the country's third Prime Minister in two months.

It comes after several Tories have called for unity following the latest leadership contest.

Mr Williams said: "At the 1922 meeting yesterday I walked in and out with Rishi and it was electric. you could feel the re-set moment happening.

"His message, very clearly 'unite or die', has landed and colleagues are thinking very seriously about it."