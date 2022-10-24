Think twice before climbing in bad weather says mountain rescue team after busy weekend

One of the rescues on Snowdon

The Llanberis mountain rescue team says even the most experienced of mountaineers can slip in wet, greasy conditions.

It says it was left spinning plates, working flat out last weekend responding to calls for help.

Heavy rain and wind hit the national park on Saturday.

On its social media pages the mountain rescue team said it had a hat trick of call outs.

"The day started at 11:30am and within two and a half hours we had three incidents in three different locations that all required stretcher carries," a spokesperson said.

"Our team co-ordinators at base were spinning all the plates on all of the radios. Small teams of four to eight people were deployed quickly while the maritime coastguard helicopter swiftly skipped from one job to the next."

"After a few ascents of Snowdon with lots of kit and some technical stretcher manoeuvres over scrambling terrain, the team were back to base by 5pm."

The mountain rescue team say the day showed how easy the weather could change in the mountains.

"When heading out for a scramble or rock climb, always consider how the weather and resultant ground conditions can affect your chosen route. Even the most experienced mountaineers can slip easily in greasy conditions.

"Take lots of extra warm clothing, you never know who you might have to help in the mountains. You may have to stop for a few hours, take this into consideration when packing. Scrambling or approaching a rock climb - wear a helmet."