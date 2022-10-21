Council set to approve increased travel expenses for staff

Cllr Jake Berriman - Powys County Council

A decision is set to come into force which will see the mileage rate increase from 45 pence per mile to 50p for Powys County Council staff.

Under delegated powers, Councillor Jake Berriman, the cabinet member for a Connected Powys, will agree on Monday to the increase, which will be in place temporarily until the end of March 2023.

If approved it will cost the council more than £80,000.

Head of workforce and organisational development, Paul Bradshaw said the expenses hike is needed to “support employees” during the cost of living crisis.

It follows a move in April that saw the NHS in Wales increase the rate for their workforce.

Mr Bradshaw said: “The trade unions have requested that a similar increase be applied in local government, raising this nationally as part of their terms and conditions claim with the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association) and Joint Council for Wales (JCW).

“They’ve also requested this locally in Powys.”

The report explains that council leaders from right across Wales, who are on the WLGA executive board had agreed to the increase in July.

The “protocol” from the WLGA on the five pence increase was received by the council in September and explains how tax will be deducted from the payment.

This is because the UK Treasury who were lobbied to increase the expense rate, said that the 45 pence per mile rate was still “appropriate.”

The decision is already being questioned by the council’s vice chairwoman, Councillor Beverley Baynham.

Cllr Baynham points out that any travelling expenses above 45 pence can be classed as earnings.

She has also asked how much the change would cost the council and whether the decision would put staff making the expense claims “at a disadvantage.”

The report explains that the higher rate would cost Powys £86,300 and would need to come from departmental budgets.

Mr Bradshaw said: “Given the cost involved and the wider financial challenge, clear and critical messaging will be given to managers and staff that vehicles must only be used for the council’s business, where this is essential, and it is not otherwise possible to undertake the work virtually.

“Managers will be required to carefully manage and monitor this and organise service delivery; so that vehicles are only used where strictly necessary.”