Council backs motion calling for air ambulance to abandon plans to close base

The motion was put forward over the future of Welshpool's air ambulance base

A motion to support the campaign to keep the Wales Air Ambulance base in Welshpool open, was brought to a Powys County Council meeting for discussion today by Plaid Cymru group leader, Councillor Elwyn Vaughan.

But, with more details explaining the move expected to be published by the charity next month, some councillors believed the motion would tie the hands of the council over future decisions.

Mr Vaughan said he believed that the Wales Air Ambulance are set to relocate to a central base near Rhuddlan in North Wales.

This would mean that not only the helicopter would leave Welshpool but so would the response vehicles.

Mr Vaughan told the meeting that a former air ambulance pilot had called the proposals a “crazy idea.”

He said “Our communities in Powys, and the lives of our residents are just as important as those of people living in urban parts of Wales.

“At the end of the day, the whole purpose of the Air Ambulance is supposed to be serving the most rural parts of Wales.”

He added that the charity should not be “stubborn” about accepting money from the Welsh Government.

Mr Vaughan said that people who are injured and in pain fearing for their lives are not going to “care or ask” whether it is charity or Welsh Government paying for their treatment.

Councillor Gary Mitchell, who seconded the motion, said that Wales Air Ambulance had been expected to release the data in September.

“They’ve had over two months to tidy that up were in October and it gives me cause for concern,” he said.

Councillor Joy Jones said that it was expected that the NHS Commissioner would receive that data from Air Ambulance Wales on November 5.

Education portfolio holder Councillor Peter Roberts: “I think everyone here would agree that Welshpool is the right location for this service, and we should fight tooth and nail for it.

“But I’m concerned, hearing that there is new information and data coming into the public domain in November, that any motion we pass today commits us to that position for 12 months.”

Mr Roberts asked Mr Vaughan to “give serious thought” to postponing the vote until the next meeting, when the Air Ambulance proposals could be out to public consultation.

“And we can have a completely informed debate,” said Mr Roberts.

Head of legal services and monitoring officer, Clive Pinney clarified that the time period before the motion could be discussed again is six months time.

Mr Vaughan said he wanted to continue with the debate.

Councillor Gareth Jones said: “One thing that really alarms me when talking to members of the public is that they are now reluctant to support the charity.”