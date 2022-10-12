Former Premier League star vows to battle against FA charges

Ashley Williams started his career playing for Hednesford Town

Ashley Williams was charged by the Football Asssociation (FA) with improper conduct and violent, threatening behaviour after allegedly attacking an opposition coach at an Under 12s football match.

The 38-year-old, who was born in Wolverhampton and played for Hednesford Town in the early 2000s, is said to have entered the field of play to confront an opposition coach who had intervened after Williams’s son had been involved in an exchange with an opponent.

The incident is said to have happened on September 18 during the match which was played between Corinthians and Williams’s TSC at Manchester’s Wright-Robinson College in the East Manchester Junior Football League.

The former Wales captain, who played for Swansea and Everton, is said to have reacted furiously to the incident involving his son, according to witnesses, allegedly grappling with the man in front of his own son and wife, and refusing to let him go.

A video taken at the time allegedly shows other parents dragging BBC pundit Williams away as children look on with the game halted.

A witness at the scene said Williams “came on and completely lost it” and said parents were pleading with him to stop as he allegedly had the coach in a headlock, saying the behaviour was disgraceful from someone who should know better.

However a spokesman for Williams has said that he had been assaulted and was defending himself.

The spokesman said there were witnesses, including people associated with the two teams who will back up Williams’ version of events and “we will defend Ashley vigorously.”

The FA has said that the matter is being managed by the Manchester County FA.

A spokesman for Manchester County FA said: ""Following an investigation, Mr Williams has been charged by Manchester FA with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 - Improper Conduct (including violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour), and has responded to the charge requesting a personal hearing"