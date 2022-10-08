Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Legal row continues over chicken farm near River Wye

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A row over a planning decision to extend a chicken farm in Powys continues to rumble on.

The River Wye
The River Wye

Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Wednesday, heard the latest on the angling pressure group, Fish Legal’s challenge against the decision.

In March councillors voted in favour of approving a planning application by the Davies family to double the number of broiler chickens at Wernhalog Farm, Llanfaredd near Builth Wells to 180,000.

There were concerns expressed at the meeting that dirty water run-off from the site could pollute the river Wye, which is two kilometres from the farm.

Fish Legal believes that the decision to approve the application is “unlawful” and should be “quashed.”

In August it seemed likely that the challenge had sunk, as Fish Legal’s application for a judicial review of the decision had been knocked back by a High Court judge in Cardiff.

Powys planning committee solicitor, Colin Edwards said: “Having been refused twice at the High Court stage Fish Legal have applied to the Court of Appeal for permission to launch the Judicial Review.

“We’re going through that process and we’re waiting for their main argument, following which our barrister will have a look at it and decide whether we need to reply.”

“I’ll update you as an when we get a decision from the Court of Appeal.”

Fish Legal have argued that the council had failed to properly consider what will happen to tonnes of additional poultry manure that will be spread as phosphate-rich digestate on land in the River Wye catchment.

The group believes this would have an adverse effect and on the River Wye as a Special Area of Conservation.

Fish Legal solicitor Justin Neal said: “We are disappointed with the decision of the judge.

“There are important issue of law and environmental protection which need to be considered carefully.

“For the sake of the river, we have decided to appeal the ruling.”

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News