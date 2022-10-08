Huge police operation after drugs washed up on holiday spot beaches

Tan-y-bwlch beach

Scores of large black, plastic covered packages, tied together and tied to plastic tubs to keep them afloats washed up after stormy weather at Tan-y-Bwlch near Aberystwth.

Other packages have been found along the coast and a huge police operation is continuing monitoring shore lines including along the seaside village of Borth.

Dyfed Powys police say the packages shouldn't be touched and are warning of the dangers.

The first finds were made at the beginning of the month but police say there could still be further packages at sea, which could be blown onto the beaches in bad weather.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had since made a number of finds which had been seized by officers.

Officers have been seen out on the water and police helicopters have been searching from overhead.

Police say initial tests suggested the substance recovered was cocaine, but the packages would be examined further.

A spokesman said: "Since the discovery of a number of packages of what we suspect to be cocaine, ground, aerial and marine crews have all been dispatched to monitor the area in case there were further items at sea."

"Specialist officers, supported by other forces, the National Crime Agency and the National Police Air Service have searched a significant area of land and sea."

"Officers are stressing the importance of notifying police immediately if you find a package, or know of anyone who has. The contents shouldn’t be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed this morning of the risks associated with the possession of this find.

"Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to."