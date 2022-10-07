Councillor's barn plan can go ahead says council

Cllr Adrian Jones - Powys County Council.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, October 5, councillors looked at a prior notice agriculture notification application by Councillor Adrian Jones.

Applications by Powys councillors and council staff are automatically brought in front of the committee for a decision.

Mr Jones who is one of the new 2022 intake in May was elected to represent the Berriew and Castle Caereinion ward, wants to build an agricultural storage building and all associated works at Pied House, Garthmyl, near Montgomery.

The structure will measure approximately 36.3 metres in length, 12.8 metres in width, 4.27 metres in height to the eaves going up to a maximum of 6.5 metres at its highest point.

The building will be used to store hay and animal feed and will be built next to an existing barn where livestock is kept.

Planning officer Luke Woosnam told councillors that the application did not need a full planning application and it could be built using permitted development rights.

Planning committee solicitor, Colin Edwards said: “In accordance with the planning protocol I have reviewed the file and confirm that the application has been processed normally.”

Councillor Gareth Pugh said: “Obviously this is only in front of us because Adrian is a county councillor.”

Mr Pugh indicated that when the proposal was due to go to a vote, he would be ready to propose that the agriculture notification is approved.