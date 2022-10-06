Notification Settings

Back to the future as old bridge resurfaces at dried out reservoir

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Lake Vyrnwy continues to reveals its underwater secrets as levels still drop at the reservoir.

The old Pont Cedig or Llanwyddyn bridge. Photo Roger Blunden
The old Pont Cedig or Llanwyddyn bridge. Photo Roger Blunden

The reservoir was created by flooding a valley along with the village of Llanwddyn in the late 1800s, to provide water for Liverpool.

As water levels reach their lowest for decades an old bridge at the top of the reservoir had now appeared.

Pont Cedig, the old Llanwddyn Bridge, can clearly be seen, captured by this drone photo take by Roger Blunden.

Mr Blunden from Llanfihangel, not far from the lake, moved to the area in 1996 and it is the first time he has seen levels so low.

The last time the bridge was visible is thought to have been almost half a century ago in 1976.

He said: "It is amazing to think that, in the 19th Century, people were living and working there, and crossing that bridge."

"I absolutely love this part of the world and its amazing community spirit."

A video of Mr Blunden's drone footage can be seen on https://youtu.be/8M3ZktOAbXc.

Although water levels at the reservoir rallied a little in the middle of September, they have dropped again.

Natural Resources Wales says it is closely monitoring the situation.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

