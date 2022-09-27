New Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time since taking up titles

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during his visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where he met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire. The Princess of Wales receives a posy of flowers from four-year-old Theo Crompton as she arrives for a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station. The Princess of Wales meets members of the public during her visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where along with her husband, the Prince of Wales, they met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire. The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where they met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire. The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where they met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire. The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where they met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire The Princess of Wales during his visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where he met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire. The Princess of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where she is meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where he is meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

They took up the very earliest opportunity to take on the visit after the Royal Family’s period of mourning for the Queen came to an end.

William also signalled that he wanted to be less formal in the future, by making it clear he has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new titles.

William and Kate journeyed the length of Wales, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where they met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

The royal couple had promised to visit following the death of the Queen, and returned hoping to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

They are expected to plan further more extensive visits in the next few weeks and months, taking in all areas including Mid Wales.

While in Holyhead, they visited the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they met the crew, volunteers and some of those who have previously been rescued by the team.

It is one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and, across the years, members have received a total of 70 awards for gallantry.

They took a walk to the Holyhead Marine and Cafe Bar where they met people from local small businesses and organisations, including the coastguard and sea cadets.

Holyhead is only a half-hour drive from the four-bedroom farmhouse the prince and princess rented as newlyweds on the Isle of Anglesey, or Ynys Mon, between 2010 and 2013 when William was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Having made their first home together in Wales is part of why they say they hold such a “deep affection” for the country.

It is also where they raised their eldest child, Prince George, for the first few months of his life.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where he is meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

William, wearing a blue suit, and Kate, in a red coat and black trousers, appeared happy and relaxed as they spoke to wellwishers. At one point they laughed out loud when a member of the public offered to babysit for them, but added, “I’ve got no teeth,” to which Prince William replied: “That doesn’t matter.”

The Prince has spoken of his pride at representing Wales. His first royal engagement, aged eight, was in the capital of Cardiff with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The last official visit the pair made to Wales was as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Cardiff Castle in June, where rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee concert were taking place.

It was Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte’s first official outing in the country and the family were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. The siblings did not join their parents on yesterday’s visit as both were in school.

William and Kate will now be making more regular visits to Wales as part of their roles as prince and princess. A large-scale visit is expected before Christmas.

But sources close to the couple have confirmed there are still no plans for a grand investiture ceremony.

William’s father was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

During the elaborate ceremony the Queen placed a coronet on Charles’ head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders, and he pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”

A few days after the Queen’s death, William spoke via telephone with Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, a conversation where William mentioned his “deep affection for Wales”.

The Princess of Wales meets members of the public during her visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north Wales, where along with her husband, the Prince of Wales, they met with crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

The couple have spoken of wanting to use their position to advocate for the people of Wales and showcase the country to the world.

A spokesperson for the prince and princess said: “Right now they are focused on deepening the trust and respect they have with the people of Wales over time.”

In a statement, it was added that the couple would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.

It added that they would serve as Prince and Princess of Wales “with humility and great respect”.