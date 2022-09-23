Reservoirs remain a lowest levels for decades despite recent rain

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 23/09/2022 - Latest water level photos of Lake Vyrnwy..

Shropshire Star photographer, Jamie Ricketts, captured these shots of Lake Vyrnwy, the reservoir in the hills above Oswestry, showing just how low the water level is.

In normal times the water level of the lake - which provides drinking water to Liverpool - would be up to the tree line.

And at the far end of the reservoir the remains of walls and even an old bridge that crossed the old valley, flooded to create the lake.

Water levels at Lake Vyrnwy have remained extremely low, but relatively static since April.

At the weekend the level at the weir at Llanwddyn measured 0.153 metres.

It was about the same levels when hundreds of runners had an up close view when then took part in the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon the previous weekend.

Further south there is a similar situation at the Clywedog reservoir near Llanidloes, which regulates water supply to the River Severn.

Natalie Hall, Sustainable Water Manager for Natural Resources Wales, said the Clywedog reservoir is currently at only 43 per cent of its storage capacity, the lowest it’s been since 1995.

“The prolonged period of dry and hot weather over the spring and summer has seen our natural environment placed under extreme pressure," she said.

"While we have been experiencing some rain over recent weeks, it hasn’t been anywhere near enough to replenish rivers and reservoirs to the levels we need.

“NRW has been working closely with the Environment Agency in England in relation to cross-border environmental and water resource impacts.