Nominations wanted for St David's Awards

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

People across Wales are being urged to put forward to the Welsh Government nominations in for the 10th annual St David Awards.

Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford

The St David Awards are the national awards of Wales and recognise the phenomenal work carried out by extraordinary people across the country.

A shortlist of nominees for each category will be chosen by an independent, expert panel, which will be looking for people who have gone beyond the call of duty or carried out selfless acts to support the community.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “I’m delighted we have been able to celebrate Wales’ real heroes every year, for 10 years in the St David Awards.

“Nominations for this year’s awards are open – this is the perfect chance to nominate people who you believe deserve recognition, whether they are a friend, colleague, neighbour or family member.”

Last year’s winners included police officers who risked their lives attempting to save the life of a 92-year-old man trapped in a burning building; a team of engineers and students who developed a 3D printed jet respiratory support system to help during the pandemic and Daniel Lewis, who, at the age of 16 moved more than 25 tonnes of illicit waste from a common as part of his campaign against fly-tipping.

Nominations close on 31 October and can be made via the St David’s Awards website.

The award categories include, critical worker, environment champion, bravery, community spirit, culture, sport, business, innovation science and technology, young person and the First Minister's special award.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

