Powys County Council reveals changes to services ahead of Queen's funeral

By Matthew PanterLlandrindod WellsPublished: Last Updated:

Powys County Council has announced a number of service changes following the announcement of a bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Monday.

Llandrindod Wells, Powys County Council County Hall. Picture by Elgan Hearn
There will be no planned waste or recycling collections on Monday.

Waste and recycling collections will all move on a day, with the crews working on Saturday, September 24 to complete the weeks rounds.

All household waste and recycling centres will also be closed on Monday.

To confirm changes to your collection day or in the event of a missed collection, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/binday

The Council’s public buildings including libraries, public reception points at The Gwalia Llandrindod Wells, Y Lanfa in Welshpool and Y Gaer in Brecon will be closed.

Schools in Powys will be closed and re-open the following day while leisure centres will be closed.

The Council’s books of condolence are available in Brecon, Llandrindod Wells and Newtown.

The buildings will close on Monday but will re-open for one final day on Tuesday for residents to pay their respects. The Council will provid out of hours service for emergencies as normal on Monday. For details visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/810/Out-of-hours-contacts

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

