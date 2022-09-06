Red kite takes centre stage in new logo for rail partnership

Red Kites Salsa and Saffron with members of the Heart of Wales rail partnership

A new logo has been launched by the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership, which promotes the scenic 121-mile railway line between Swansea and Shrewsbury via the rural uplands of Carmarthenshire, Powys and Shropshire.

The Partnership commissioned Knighton-based illustrator Arry Cain to develop initial concepts and the new logo was launched at the National Botanic Garden of Wales in the presence of Partnership members and Red Kites Salsa and Saffron, birds of prey that can often be seen in the skies along the railway line.

“The previous logo had been in existence for more than twenty years and with new members joining the Community Rail Partnership, it was a good opportunity to refresh our identity,” said Richard Whiting, Community Rail Officer for the Partnership.

He continued; “We were keen to maintain the Red Kite as part of the new logo as it is the iconic symbol of the Line. It is recognisable by many and presents a strong identity for the Partnership.

“In addition to the Kite, we have featured the forests of rural mid-Wales and Cynghordy Viaduct, one of two impressive Victorian viaducts the line traverses. Having developed various concepts with Arry, we are delighted with the final outcome, which will now be visible on our website, social media and general printed publicity.”

Speaking at the launch, illustrator Arry said; "The Heart of Wales Line is close to my heart, having grown up in Knighton and used it to get to college as a teenager. To be commissioned for the design of the new logo was wonderful and it gave me a great excuse to return home for research to spend time with the Red Kites."

The Heart of Wales line connects Swansea with Shrewsbury via Llanelli, Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells

Train services are operated by Transport for Wales and serve 34 stations along the 121 mile route.