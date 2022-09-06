Powys projects gain valuable National Lottery funding

The Youth Theatre pantomime

In the last monthly grants, seven Powys groups received a share of £58,369 thanks to National Lottery players.

The primary schoo, Ysgol Meifod received £10,000 to create an inclusive play area for all the children living in the rural community. The grant will fund trim trail equipment and will be a community amenity accessible all year round.

Jacqueline Bullen, School Governor said:

“We are so grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund, the site at Ysgol Meifod is at the heart of our community. The new equipment brings new opportunities for families to come together, develop friendships and a much-needed place for our community to grow.”

Montgomeryshire Youth Theatre received a £8,410 grant to work with a host of local groups including Action for Children Welshpool, Guilsfield Young Farmers, Guilsfield Amateur Dramatic Society and more to create and perform a Christmas pantomime for their community.

A project to help with food poverty in the Knighton area has been given a helping hand. The Knighton and District Community Centre received a £10,000 grant to provide a home food delivery service for vulnerable residents and a community drop in to provide food, support and signposting to those in need.

The Big Skill CIC received a £10,000 grant to hold four, five week long craft and recycling workshops which will also include long term work placements while Stiwdio Dyfi CIC received a £9,959 grant to create a digital skills training facility for young people and the wider community to create news, information, and entertainment programming.

Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau received a £10,000 grant to provide volunteering opportunities for young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, such as organising activities that help older people reduce isolation or delivering essential items for people who are less mobile.

John Rose, Director Wales at The National Lottery Community Fund congratulated the projects saying: "It's great to see how much can be achieved with a grant of £10,000. Our grants are made possible thanks to National Lottery players who raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. All of the seven groups are delivering projects that enhance people's lives by offering positive experiences and resources to help them thrive."