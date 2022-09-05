Plans for caravans on mid Wales site bring objections

Cil y Bryn

Mr P Williamson has lodged an application with Powys County Council for 10 caravan/motor-home pitches as well as improvements to an existing chalet which could become a holiday let, at Cil y Bryn, Ceinws.

Since 2016, the site has been certified by the caravan and motor-home club and can currently provide five caravan/camper vans spaces and 10 tent pitches.

Glantwymyn council clerk, Sandra Evans said: “It was decided to oppose the application on the following grounds.

“The road is narrow and there is not enough room to pass current traffic let alone more.

“There are already two caravan sites in the same nearby area, this development would not bring any benefit to the area or enrich the village of Ceinws.

“These are permanent caravans, there was an application for 10 houses in the same spot it would probably be refused on the grounds of insufficient entrances. Caravans would have the same problems. ”

In a design and access statement that supports the proposal, agent Iwan Jones said: “Cil y Bryn caravan site is situated outside the village of Ceinws and is conveniently located for the seaside resorts of Mid Wales.

“The overall character of the site will not be adversely affected by the proposed development .

“The proposal will result in improvements to the existing site and the pitches have been located so as to make the best use of it."