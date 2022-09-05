Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver in hospital after crash on country road

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in mid Wales.

Driver in hospital after crash on country road

The crash happened just before 5pm on Sunday on the B4357 Whitton to Walton road in Powys.

Police say that the collision involved a blue BMW and a black Mitsubishi L200.

The driver of the BMW, a 23 year old male, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash camera footage recorded at the location at the relevant time, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220904-250, a spokesman said.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News