Driver in hospital after crash on country road

The crash happened just before 5pm on Sunday on the B4357 Whitton to Walton road in Powys.

Police say that the collision involved a blue BMW and a black Mitsubishi L200.

The driver of the BMW, a 23 year old male, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash camera footage recorded at the location at the relevant time, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220904-250, a spokesman said.