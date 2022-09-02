Warning not to walk on dried up reservoir beds after person gets stuck in the mud

Llyn Celyn and its exposed lake bed

Police officers had to go to the aid of someone who was sinking in the dry lake bed mud at Llyn Celyn near Bala on Thursday.

The person was unhurt but shaken by the experience.

Hundreds of tourists have been visiting reservoirs such as Llyn Celyn, Lake Vyrnwy and Clywedog after the dry weather over the summer produced lowest water levels for years.

Some historic buildings from the flooded valleys have been visible as the waters have run dry.

However a rescue operation had to be launched when a curious visitor found themselves sinking in the mud.

The Tryweryn Valley above Bala was flooded in 1965 to create the reservoir that feeds water to the Liverpool region via the River Dee.

The exposed buildings have attracted visitors, but officers from North Wales Police are warning people to be careful of the dry lake bed following the rescue on Thursday.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Officers had to attend Llyn Celyn due to someone becoming stuck and sinking in the dry lake bed mud.

“Luckily the officers were able to get the person out safely.

“Although this is an important part of our history and an intriguing site to see, walking down the dry lake bed is very dangerous. It is made up of soft mud that can be meters deep in spots and people can easily become stuck and sink.

“Please treat the area with extreme caution and respect.”

Visitors have also been flocking to Lake Vyrnwy near Llanfyllin taking photos and putting drones up to capture the remarkable exposure of walls and old bridge remnants.

Many have been walking on the dry bed of the reservoir.

The low water in Llyn Celyn has also stirred up Welsh nationalism.

The Welsh sign at Llyn Celyn