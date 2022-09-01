Weapons range granted permission to expand

Radnor Range - where the building would be built.

The Ministry of Defence-accredited Radnor Range Ltd tests and evaluates weapons, ordnance, munitions, and explosives at Harley Dingle near New Radnor.

Charles Bromage of Ravenscar Estates who own the site, lodged plans with Powys County Council back in March for a new 'ballistic test facility building, bund and associated works'.

The proposal is for a new indoor test facility building to allow weapons to be assessed against an array of targets in a technically controlled and safe environment.

The building will be L-shaped and cut into the bank.

It will have a bund to the rear and sides which would be formed with excavated soil.

An objection to the proposal was lodged and gave a number of reasons including noise, highways issues and opposition to the principle of armaments testing.

Planning officer, Lorraine Jenkin said: “This application site is within the 500-hectare danger area of the registered Radnor Range, in the valley of Harley Dingle, some two kilometres north-west of the village of New Radnor.

“It is accessed by a private track to the main A44 trunk road.

“Harley Dingle has been used as a testing, evaluation and training facility focused around weapons, ordnance, munitions and explosives since the early 20th century.

“The proposed is on the valley floor of Harley Dingle and is within an obvious compound alongside other buildings and storage facilities.

“The whole section of Radnor Range is a formal MOD Danger Area, and therefore is not available for members of the public to access.

“Considering that the proposal is within an existing compounded area with a cluster of other buildings and storage facilities, coupled with the fact that the nearest public viewing point is 400 metres from the site, it is considered that the proposed development would not have an unacceptable adverse effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“In conclusion, it is considered that the proposal is a well-designed scheme in terms of design, location and congruency within the site.

“The proposal is on an existing military testing range, and therefore the use of the site will not be changing."