Stay safe warning to holidaymakers as woman injured jumping into lagoon

The Blue Lagoon

A woman was seriously injured after jumping into a lagoon at a popular beauty spot on the Welsh coast.

And search and rescue volunteers continue to be busy in the mountains of Mid and North Wales.

Emergency services were call to the Blue Lagoon, at Abereiddy on the Pembrokshire coast, on Sunday after a woman suffered possible back and pelvic injuries when she jumped into the water from height.

An off-duty paramedic and nurse who were at the lagoon were able to give her immediate care until the coastguard team from St David's and an ambulance arrived.

The team carried the woman to the waiting ambulance on a stretcher and she was taken to hospital.

On Saturday Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team went to the rescue of a climber injured in a fall on Bird Rock, near Tywyn.

He fell past his partner, a woman in her 20s, for the length of the rope in play, but she managed to hold the fall from her 'belay' position. The man sustained multiple cuts to his body during the tumble down steep ground, and also a significant head injury which resulted in a brief loss of consciousness.

A difficult rescue operation involved search and rescue volunteers and the Coast Guard helicopter, and the pair were taken off the rock and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Team spokesperson Graham O'Hanlon said "The man's climbing partner did a remarkable job, first in holding his fall from a precarious belay position, but then also assisting the man back to a safer position, raising the alarm and stabilising his injuries."

Last week, Shropshire Home and Dry water safety campaigner Kirsty Walsh appealed to those enjoying the sunshine in the day to respect the water.

Kirsty’s husband, Shane, 29, died after falling in the River Severn after a night out in Shrewsbury in September 2017.

“I knew nothing about water safety before Shane’s death, I had to learn the hard way," she said.