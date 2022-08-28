Notification Settings

Murder investigation launched after 87-year old woman airlifted to hospital

By Sue Austin

Police have launched a murder investigation near Brecon following the death of an 87-year-old woman.

Dyfed Powys officers were called to a property in the picturesque Llanfrynach area at around 9.25pm on Friday, .

The woman was airlifted to hospital but officers said she sadly died on Saturday.

A spokesman for the police said: "Next of kin has been informed and the family is being supported by specialist officers.

"A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody."

The Llanfrynach area, just a few miles from Brecon is popular with holidaymakers, close to many walking routes.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

