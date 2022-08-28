Murder investigation launched after 87-year old woman airlifted to hospital

Dyfed Powys officers were called to a property in the picturesque Llanfrynach area at around 9.25pm on Friday, .

The woman was airlifted to hospital but officers said she sadly died on Saturday.

A spokesman for the police said: "Next of kin has been informed and the family is being supported by specialist officers.

"A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody."