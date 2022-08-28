Bog snorkelling championships return to mid Wales

Sian Andrews takes part in the Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales. PA Photo.

The World Bog Snorkelling Championships took place in Mid Wales on Sunday, with competitors' costumes at crazy as the event itself.

Held at the Waen Rhydd peat bog, Llanwrtyd Wells, the Rude Health Championships see athletes compete to snorkel two lengths of the 60-metre long, weed-filled, peat trench, also known to be home to eels.

The event draws people from across the UK and beyond to take part.

While many tackle the thick peaty-soup water in just swimming costumes, other don weird and wonderful costumes, from shark costumes and ballet tutus to a Father Christmas outfit.

Some snorkel just for fun while others push themselves to the limit to be the first home.

Sunday's event was preceded on Saturday by the bog snorkelling triathlon which saw competitors run eight miles before snorkelling one lap of the 60-metre trench then take to their bike to tackle a tough mountain bike course.