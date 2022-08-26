Shortage of land for affordable housing and employment opportunities, says architect

Doug Hughes of Hughes Architects has been accredited as a Conservation Architect by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)

With just weeks to go before a deadline for sites to be put forward for consideration as part of the Powys Replacement Local Development Plan from 2022-2037, Doug Hughes of Hughes Architects believes there could be a shortage of land submitted for consideration in south, mid and north Powys.

The plan will replace the current Powys Local Development Plan one for 2011-2026, which sets out Powys County Council’s policies for the development and use of land in Powys, except the Brecon Beacons National Park.

However, last year it was identified that it would not reach its goals for housing and commercial property and so the replacement plan was announced. It will involve a three-and-a-half-year process before the final plan is put in place in 2026.

Mr Hughes said: “We’re currently facing a shortage of land for new development which is hampering plans for new housing developments in communities throughout Powys. This is affecting private, social and affordable housing schemes.

“This is one reason why we’re seeing a replacement plan. However, there is only a short amount of time for landowners to prepare reasons and rationale for their land to be considered as part of the new LDP from 2026.

“If we don’t have enough land coming through the system then we’ll end up back where we are without enough suitable land for development.”

Hughes Architects, which has offices throughout Mid Wales, is working with landowners and developers to push forward areas land throughout the county.

But the deadline for the call for sites is November 5.

“It’s not just a case of suggesting a parcel of land could be used for housing or commercial use," added Mr Hughes..

"There’s a lot of work needed to demonstrate why it should be considered and this takes time. We’re urging landowners to come forward now to ensure we have time to undertake the relevant work to have the best chance of it being included within the final plan in 2026.”