A Red Arrow aircraft during an airshow.

The RAF's famous display team have had a busy summer, treating crowds up and down the country to the impressive airshows we expect from pilots of their calibre.

The Red Arrows will be taking part in the Rhyl Airshow on Saturday and Sunday, after Friday performances at Clacton Airshow and Sidmouth Airshow.

The team will be leaving Exeter early on Saturday afternoon and quickly travelling north to the Hawarden Aerodrome, ahead of their performance at Rhyl.

On the Sunday, they'll treat crowds to another performance, taking off from Hawarden Aerodrome and brushing parts of our region during the show's circular route, before heading off to RAF Scampton.

Below are the times and locations you might be able to spot the Red Arrows in our region as well as full maps and routes, so you can plan your day if you want to see these awesome aircraft.

People enjoying a Red Arrow performance.

Saturday 27th August

At 1.41pm the Red Arrows won't be too far from Ludlow, slightly west of Stoke Saint Milborough after passing over Bitterley moments earlier.

They'll then head north-west across the region.

The show route itself will take the aircraft close to Llangollen.

The full pre-performance and performance routes are listed below:

Exeter to Hawarden - Saturday 27th August 2022

1.10pm - Exeter Aerodrome

1.12pm - Vicinity of Exmouth

1.13pm - Oversea

1.14pm - South of Honiton

1.20pm - North of Puddletown

1.21pm - North-West of Hazelbury Bryan

1.22pm - Henstridge

1.24pm - North-East of Wanstrow

1.28pm - West of Burnham on Sea

1.30pm - South of Penarth

1.31pm - Cardiff

1.32pm - Vicinity of Caerphilly

1.37pm - Hampton Bishop

1.41pm - West of Stoke St Milborough

1.44pm - South-West of Ford

1.48pm - East of Farndon

1.50pm - Hawarden Aerodrome

Rhyl Display

4.50pm - Hawarden Aerodrome

4.52pm - East of Churton

4.53pm - North-West of Penley

4.56pm - South-West of Carfog

4.57pm - North-East of Ruthin

4.59pm - North-East of Trefnarit

5.00pm - Rhyl (Display)

5.22pm - Oversea

5.23pm - Oversea

5.27pm - West of Neston

5.30pm - Hawarden Aerodrome

Sunday 28th August

Rhyl Display

4.30pm - Hawarden Aerodrome

4.32pm - East of Churton

4.33pm - North-West of Penley

4.36pm - South-West of Carfog

4.37pm - North-East of Ruthin

4.39pm - North-East of Trefnarit

4.40pm - Rhyl (Display)

5.02pm - Oversea

5.03pm - Oversea

5.07pm - West of Neston

5.10pm - Hawarden Aerodrome

Hawarden to Scampton

6.57pm - Hawarden Aerodrome

6.59pm - East of Churton

7.04pm - East of Leek

7.07pm - West of Holmewood

7.11pm - North of Collingham

7.13pm - Scampton Aerodrome