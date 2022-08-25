Holiday chalet plan submitted for site opposite pub on Shropshire border

The holiday chalet site would be on the right hand side of the picture, opposite The Old Hand and Diamond Inn. From Google Streetview.

The application is for five timber holiday chalets in a field opposite The Old Hand and Diamond Inn on the eastern edge of the village.

The scheme would also see the need for a new access onto the B4393 road, a car park to accommodate 10 vehicles, as well as two drainage ponds and a sewage treatment plant.

At the site, chalets would be split into two types, three chalets that can accommodate four people, and two smaller ones for two people.

Documents lodged with the proposal say that it would be “attractive to a wide range of potential clientele, different ages, couples or families.”

A planning statement from agents Rowan Chislett of MTC Planning and Design limited, said: “Coedway lies on the Powys/Shropshire border, closer to Shrewsbury than other Welsh towns and is not located at a traditional tourist hotspot.

How the chalets would be placed in the field.

“However, its location means it is in close travelling distance to a number of local tourist attractions in both Powys and Shropshire including: Welshpool and Powis Castle, Llanymynech, walking the River Severn, the Shropshire Hills and Shrewsbury.

“The site is accessible from Shrewsbury by regular public transport and numerous walkways and bridle routes exist in the local area.”

Mr Chislett pointed out that the site is only 50 miles away from major urban areas of Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Stoke, and is easily accessible from other parts of England.

He said: “The site is a 10-minute drive from the A5 dual carriageway making its position very attractive for families or couples travelling for weekend breaks or long-term stay-cation holidays.

“Unlike many tourist developments the application site is located opposite a respected trading public house and a bus stop with regular services to Shrewsbury town centre.

“This makes the application site a rare development that can be accessed by public transport.”

Mr Chislett explained that the Covid-19 pandemic has “greatly increased the desire” for people to holiday in the UK.

How the chalets could look.

And he believes that the cost of foreign travel, continued concerns about Covid-19 indicated that this “appetite for British based holidays” has remained.

He said: “This market remains vibrant due to the continued attraction to holiday in closed groups and the relative ease to do this compared to foreign travel.

“The design provides for this in a location that creates tremendous potential income for the immediate local economy whilst being close to a range of tourist attractions.”

Part of the scheme could include a “solar thermal system” that would function as an energy source for hot water at the site.