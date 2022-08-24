Opposition to plan to turn former pub into four-bedroom house

The Cottage - Montgomery. Plans have been submitted to turn the former Monty's Brewery Visitor Centre in Montgomery into a four bedroom house. Picture from Google

Michael David Broxton of Unit Two, Castle Works Hendomen, which is the registered address for Broxton Builders, has lodged a planning application to convert the Cottage Inn on Forden Road in Montgomery into a house.

The Cottage Inn had been used as a visitor centre for Monty’s Brewery but closed earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic – the brewery is based at Castle Works at Hendomen just outside the town.

In a planning statement agent Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners said: “The site is located in Montgomery town centre but on the edge of the designated conservation area.

“It has been a visitor centre and brewery and previous to that an Indian restaurant.

“It is now currently empty and in disuse, and without an alternative use, will quickly decline in condition.”

Mr Davies said that from December 2021 the property had been for sale as a commercial property for seven months and that no buyer had been found – hence the decision to convert it for residential use.

Mr Davies said: “The very fact that the building has been used as a public house, then a curry house and then a brewery visitor centre, and none have stayed for a long period, questions the viability of a commercial premise.”

Mr Davies believes that Covid-19 and a change of “living habits” means that using this type of building for “any form of commercial premise” would struggle.

Since the application has been lodged a group has been formed on Facebook to “Save the Cottage,” and it is encouraging residents to object to the proposal.

Powys County Councillor for Montgomery Cllr Jeremy Thorp has said that he hopes to speak on the application at a meeting of the planning committee.

Cllr Thorp said: “I will take the opportunity to lay out all the reasons why this does need to be retained as a hospitality site.”