National Youth Theatre brings production to the region

Theatr Clwyd

The new comedy will open at Theatr Clwyd before heading to The Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. It has been written by one of Wales’ leading playwrights Gary Owen and BAFTA-nominated actress and writer, Alexandria Riley .

It tells of growing up through the eyes of Fay, told she is failing at music college.

All she has to do is walk to college, hand in her letter and she’s free from the struggle and the worry. Can anything make Fay change her mind?

Theatr Clwyd and National Youth Theatre of Wales are now in their fifth year of partnership together. Earlier this year, they successfully delivered pathways for professional training and development including a residential programme in Easter 2022.

Gillian Mitchell, Chief Executive of National Youth Arts Wales, said: "It's really wonderful for the National Youth Theatre of Wales to finally perform live for the first time since 2019 and we're thrilled to be working once again in partnership with Theatr Clwyd on this exciting production. Getting a chance to work at this level within the professional setting of a major producing house is a huge benefit to our young members, as they develop skills and prepare to take the next steps in their career.

"This script, written especially for the NYTW cast of 2022, is a snapshot of modern life in Wales today, with our members representing young people from all communities across the country. I can’t wait to see the work that they’ve done."