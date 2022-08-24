Local residents have fought against the plans

Claims were made during the recent Powys County Council election campaign that if elected, the Liberal Democrats would review the project and look at other sites for the facility.

Earlier this summer Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan had asked about the review.

And he was told by the cabinet member for a greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton that she had reviewed the scheme and “there was no viable alternative” but to continue with the project.

A Freedom of Information request has been submitted to the council asking for details of the review.

A spokesman for the council said: “At these meetings the history of the site was discussed, along with the processes that have been followed.”

They explained that this was done by looking at reports and minutes from discussion of a Powys council meeting on May 3, 2019, and a cabinet meeting from May 21.

At the meetings, the cabinet gave the go-ahead to build the facility after councillors at the earlier full council meeting voted against the project.

The council said that the reports and discussion from these meetings “provide considerable detail in terms of alternative sites considered and how the community has been engaged.”

Earlier this year, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) rejected an application by the council for an environment permit to run the site.

The council said: “The issues raised by NRW, and their rejection of the permit were also considered.

“Following this review, the portfolio holder, (Cllr Charlton) in consultation with the council leader (Cllr James Gibson-Watt) agreed to continue at this site as the best available option. “

Cllr Charlton said: “I feel we honoured our promise to that community to review the process.

“My first action as portfolio holder was to discuss the issue with our officers knowing the frustration and concern in Abermule.

“Unfortunately, there is no viable alternative to proceeding on this site, considering the investment that has already been made and the lack of alternative options.

“After discussion I felt nothing would be gained by revisiting this.”

A spokesman for campaign group, Abermule Communities Together (ACT) said: “We regard Cllr Charlton’s so-called review as completely inadequate.

“Nowhere has there been any new comprehensive justification for siting the recycling facility in this location, contrary to clear promises made during recent local elections.

“Such a comprehensive review would examine the catalogue of failures which led to NRW’s recent rejection to grant an operating permit.”

The furore started in August 2018, the plans for Abermule were passed by just one vote.

PCC has stressed all along that the facility is to help the authority deal with hitting the Welsh Government recycling targets.

In June this year, the council lodged a planning application for a water tank to hold 250,000 litres of water that would be used to deal with any fires at the recycling facility.

The water tank is a central part of the council’s new application to environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for an environment permit to run the facility.