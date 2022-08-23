Comedy club attracts comedians from Wales and beyond

Osman Baig in Fake News

Comedy clubs take place on the first Sunday of every month, allowing the audience to see some of the circuit’s best comedians for just £10.

Some Welsh favourites will be visiting the venue including Shôn Dale-Jones with his new show Still Floating, Kiri Pritchard-McLean brings her new show Home Truths to the venue, and Tudur Owen brings his new Welsh language show Go Brin. Newport in south Wales based theatre company Flying Bridge will also bring its comedy show Horse Country to Mold.

There will also be sets for Canadian comedy legend Tom Stade with his show The High Road and journalist turned actor & playwright Osman Baig with his one man show, Fake News.