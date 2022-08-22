Notification Settings

Teenager taken off Welsh mountain to hospital

By Sue Austin

A teenager who experienced an asthma attack after twisting his ankle on Cader Idris had to be airlifted off the mountain to hospital.

The coastguard helicopter at night

Shortly after 7.30 p.m. on Saturday (20th ) call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were made aware of a man with an injured ankle and breathing difficulties.

The 17 year old male, one of a party of four, had twisted his ankle on rough ground near Llyn Cau, but then also began to experience an asthma attack. With no inhaler with him, he was reported to be deteriorating quickly.

Spokesperson Graham O'Hanlon said that with the potential seriousness of an untreated asthma attack in mind, a request for aircraft assistance was placed immediately.

A coastguard helicopter fly to the site and a paramedic was winched down to the teenager.

The helicopter then took the search and rescue crew up the mountain to help carry him from where he lay to the aircraft.

They were taken back down the mountain before the casualty was flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, for further assessment and treatment.

At around 4pm on Sunday, volunteers went to the help of a a man with a head injury on Cader Idris.

The man, in his 70's, and his wife were descending and were near the top of the Minffordd steps when he tripped, hitting his head on a rock. A passing walker treated the head wound and called 999 for assistance.

On reaching the man he was able to be walked down with assistance.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

