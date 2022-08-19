Notification Settings

The Famous Five take to the stage in a new musical

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Whether you loved Enid Blyton as a child or are new to her work, Theatr Clwyd is bringing the world premiere production of a brand-new musical The Famous Five, to the region.

The Famous Five at Theatre Clwyd

Based on the much-loved books by Enid Blyton, the theatre production takes to the stage at the Mold theatre on September 29 and runs until October 15 when it moves onto the Chichester Festival.

The daring musical adventure sees the author's best known characters off on their travels.

When George and her dog Timmy find out that her cousins Julian, Anne and Dick are coming to stay, they’re pretty sure the whole summer is ruined. But out in the bay lies Kirrin Island and a ruined castle filled with mysteries to solve. Together they embark on a daring mission with the future of the planet at stake – a mission that might just be the making of the Famous Five.

The musical has been written by the award-winning Elinor Cook, with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson and directed by Olivier award-winning Tamara Harvey.

The cast includes some well known names from the world of stage and musicals. Lara Denning who recently enjoyed a UK Tour in Everybody's Talking about Jamie plays Aunt Fanny, joined by Maria Goodman as George, Sam Harrison as Bobby, Isabelle Methven as Anne, David Ricardo-Pearce as Uncle Quentin, Louis Suc as Dick, Kibong Tanji as Rowena and Dewi Wykes as Julian.

Joining them will be puppeteers, Ailsa Dalling and Elisa De Grey.

Elinor Cook was the winner of the George Devine Award 2013 for Most Promising Playwright and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Award 2018. For television, she has recently written on Killing Eve, The Secrets and The Essex Serpent.

This production at Theatr Clwyd is supported by the Carne Trust Trainee Directors Scheme.

More information is available online at theatrclwyd.com/event/the-famous-five-a-new-musical.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

