Vintage rally steams ahead despite the working field cancelled because of the tinder dry conditions

One of the exhibits in the rally

Powys County Council leader and the Society’s president, Councillor James Gibson-Watt was on hand to officially open the rally at Boatside Farm, Hay on Wye.

Plans to have a field of working vintage vehicles cancelled because of the tinder dry conditions, the rally continued with the impressive parade of traction engines, from the 1903 Wallis & Stevens traction engine of Lee Miles of Painscastle, which had originally been used to haul stone in Cambridgeshire to the almost hand built 6” inch Burrell traction engine owned by Elfyn Williams of Pumsaint.

An engine with the most unusual history was a Fowler Gun Haulage and Winding Engine of 1917part of a batch ordered by the Russian Army but never delivered and eventually sold by the Ministry into civilian use.

There was also an impressive display of commercials vehicles as well, all with interesting histories. Haulage firm, Lloyd’s of Ludlow had two of its heritage vehicles on display, a 1965 AEC Mammoth Major, which had previously been a fuel bowser with the MOD before being used on timber haulage and a 1966 AEC Mandator supplied new to Pfizer Chemicals of Avonmouth. Both vehicles had been restored by Tony Lloyd.

A large assortment of classic cars ranged from an Austin Seven to a modern day classic of a MG Montego together with Jaguar owners club, Austin Seven owners club and Landrover club stands. The only Rolls Royce on display was the Pop Larkin roller from the TV series Darling Buds of May.

The motorcycle display had everything for the enthusiast from a 1964 Honda CB race bike of Roger Mason, the 1940 Royal Enfield WD CO owned by Malcolm Bates. The bike had been supplied by the National Fire Service to Rhayader Fire Station, used for gate opening and relaying messages. Ownership was transferred to the Brecon & Radnor Joint Fire Brigade after the war and was used until being decommissioned in 1970. It was bought by tender for £15 and has yet to do 4000 miles.