Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys businesses go head to head in awards

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

No less than 23 companies, social enterprises and charities have been shortlisted for the coveted Powys Business Awards 2022, as the organisers reported another year of strong entries.

Launch of the 2022 Powys Business Awards.Aled Woosnam and Evie Williams from AL Technical, last year’s Powys Business of the Year, discuss this year’s Powys Business Awards categories with Nick Jessop and Mollie George from Newtown’s new Hafan Yr Afan visitor and community centre and Richard George from Hughes Architects. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB063-2022
Launch of the 2022 Powys Business Awards.Aled Woosnam and Evie Williams from AL Technical, last year’s Powys Business of the Year, discuss this year’s Powys Business Awards categories with Nick Jessop and Mollie George from Newtown’s new Hafan Yr Afan visitor and community centre and Richard George from Hughes Architects. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB063-2022

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group with support from sponsors.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Dering Lines, Brecon on October 7.

Business from across the region, from Welshpool the Crickhowell, Newtown to Knighton, Bettws to Brecon, have reached the final in categories including Start-up, Entrepreneurship, Growth Award, Micro Business, Small Business, Social Enterprise/Charity, Technology and Innovation and People Development.

From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award, sponsored this year by CellPath, to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said: “We are really pleased that entries were strong again this year despite the challenges of the past two years. I would like to thank all the businesses, social enterprises and charities that took the time to enter the awards.

“The judges were impressed by the wide variety of businesses that exist within Powys and had a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists. They are looking forward to visiting each of the finalists to unearth the county’s real gems.”

She revealed that the judges are considering introducing a self-employed category to next year’s awards to recognise Powys’ many successful one and two-person businesses.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Business
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News