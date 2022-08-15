Powys businesses go head to head in awards

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group with support from sponsors.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Dering Lines, Brecon on October 7.
Business from across the region, from Welshpool the Crickhowell, Newtown to Knighton, Bettws to Brecon, have reached the final in categories including Start-up, Entrepreneurship, Growth Award, Micro Business, Small Business, Social Enterprise/Charity, Technology and Innovation and People Development.
From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award, sponsored this year by CellPath, to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.
Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said: “We are really pleased that entries were strong again this year despite the challenges of the past two years. I would like to thank all the businesses, social enterprises and charities that took the time to enter the awards.
“The judges were impressed by the wide variety of businesses that exist within Powys and had a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists. They are looking forward to visiting each of the finalists to unearth the county’s real gems.”
She revealed that the judges are considering introducing a self-employed category to next year’s awards to recognise Powys’ many successful one and two-person businesses.