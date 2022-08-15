Police warning of tools offered for sales

Theives targeted a property in Crickhowell on July 29, stealing a white Suzuki pickup truck and a red Honda CF100 motorcross bike. Also stolen from a metal container at the property were a number of Stihl power tools such as chainsaws, blowers, hedge trimmers and batteries.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference: DP-20220726-160either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.