Police warning of tools offered for sales

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Dyfed-Powys Police is warning people not to buy items offered for sale under suspicious circumstancies after a pick-up truck, motorcross bike and tools were stolen.

Theives targeted a property in Crickhowell on July 29, stealing a white Suzuki pickup truck and a red Honda CF100 motorcross bike. Also stolen from a metal container at the property were a number of Stihl power tools such as chainsaws, blowers, hedge trimmers and batteries.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference: DP-20220726-160either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

