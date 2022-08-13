Funding to help celebrate Wales reaching the world cup

Vaughan Gething

The fund will support a range of organisations from culture, arts, sport and media for activities to celebrate Wales in the World Cup. This could include activity to promote Wales globally, delivering events to get young people involved in sport,or helping fans celebrate the games in Wales and right across the world.

The World Cup Partner Support Fund is one part of the activity the Welsh Government has planned to maximise the opportunities from Cymru’s participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Welsh Government will use the global tournament to promote Wales to the world, projecting our nation’s values and securing a positive and lasting legacy for Wales and Welsh football.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

“As we reach the 100 day milestone, you can really feel the excitement building in Wales. I can't wait to be part of the Red Wall in Qatar!

“I am delighted to launch this £1.5m fund today which will help our partners to make the most of this exciting opportunity and boost Wales’ profile and deliver real benefits to Wales.

“Wales’s participation at global sporting events is one of the most fantastic chances to boost our country’s profile and show the world that Wales is an open, welcoming and ambitious country.

“The Cymru men’s football team’s participation in the FIFA World Cup is the most significant marketing and sports diplomacy opportunity ever presented to us – and we will absolutely make the most of it.