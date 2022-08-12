Holiday lodges plan for hotel

The Cann Office Hotel

Robert Thomas, the owner of the Cann Office Hotel in Llangadfan, has applied to build six holiday lodges and associated works at land near the hotel.

Cann Office is on the A458, the main tourist route west to the beaches of Aberdyfi, Aberystwyth, Borth and Tywyn, as well as north to Snowdonia.

Agent Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and Partners explained in a planning statement that the proposal will “offer a unique holiday experience, allowing visitors to relax and escape in this rural setting."

Mr Corbett said: “The clients would like to strengthen their current business while creating a sustainable business allowing them to become a successful all year-round business rather than relying on seasonal visitors, thus allowing them to employ further members of staff.

“The proposed development is within an established wooded area and is set away from the public house, it is screened from the surrounding landscape by the existing topography and vegetation.”

Mr Corbett says that tourism makes a “substantial contribution” to the Powys economy, supporting 12,327 jobs, and that there are 1,549 tourist accommodation establishments in the county providing just under 50,000 beds.

Mr Corbett added that tourism supports other industries such as agriculture, crafts and local services.

“The proposal will provide additional tourist accommodation in Powys, contributing to the local economy,” said Mr Corbett.

In January 2021, Mr Thomas was granted approval for five “luxury” lodges and the new scheme would be beside these.

But, Mr Corbett said that while work on the lodges has started, the costs of having a luxury driven development has “resulted in a delay” in operating the site.

The new proposal, Mr Corbett explained is for “more of a standard lodge” that can be built quicker.

Mr Corbett said: “Established in 1310 the Cann Office is interwoven with the heritage of the local and surrounding areas of Mid Wales.

“In the latest chapter of a remarkable history, we have seen current owners Robert and Rachel breathe new life into the Office which is now as vibrant and lively as ever.”