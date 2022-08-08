Notification Settings

Oswestry based architect commemorated in exhibition

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

If you have driven along the Shropshire/Welsh border you will probably have driven across a bridge built by Thomas Penson in the 19th century.

The Thomas Penson exhibition

Now the former mayor of Oswestry is being commemorated in a special exhibition.

Thomas Penson the younger was one of the most prolific architects working in Wales and Shropshire in the nineteenth century.

He was County Surveyor for both Denbighshire and Montgomeryshire and built many structures that are still in use, in both stone and iron. But that was just one aspect of his work.

Based in offices in Oswestry for many years - Penson's Chambers, he design buildings including the church of St David in Newtown and Llanfyllin and Caersws workhouses.

Over a career spanning 40 years Thomas Penson designed every kind of building in a variety of styles, and he pioneered the use of terracotta in architecture.

The exhibition is on the first floor at Wrexham library and is free to view throughout August.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

