Oswestry based architect commemorated in exhibition

The Thomas Penson exhibition

Now the former mayor of Oswestry is being commemorated in a special exhibition.

Thomas Penson the younger was one of the most prolific architects working in Wales and Shropshire in the nineteenth century.

He was County Surveyor for both Denbighshire and Montgomeryshire and built many structures that are still in use, in both stone and iron. But that was just one aspect of his work.

Based in offices in Oswestry for many years - Penson's Chambers, he design buildings including the church of St David in Newtown and Llanfyllin and Caersws workhouses.

Over a career spanning 40 years Thomas Penson designed every kind of building in a variety of styles, and he pioneered the use of terracotta in architecture.