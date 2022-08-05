Rugby stars of the future on the crest of a wave

Under 16's RGC squad at Surf Snowdonia tackle the Ninja course along with surfing lessons. Llion Worthington during the lesson. Picture Mandy Jones

Adventure Parc Snowdonia has signed an agreement to sponsor Rygbi Gogledd Cymru which was set up to fast-track the region’s brightest rugby talents.

As part of the arrangement, players are able to enjoy the huge range of facilities at the pioneering complex in Dolgarrog in the Conwy Valley – including riding the waves in the UK’s first inland surfing lagoon

The club attracts players from across north and mid Wales including Newtown and Llanfair Caereinon.

The aim is for senior RGC players to make it all the way to the Wales international team.

Nearly 40 members the Under 16 squad took a break from training at their base at Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay for a fun-packed afternoon at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, tackling the Ninja assault course and having a go at surfing.

Among them was centre Llion Worthington, 15, from Penybontfawr, near Llanfyllin, in Powys, who started out with the Cobra Rugby Club in Meifod.

He said: “The pre-season training has gone well and I have learned a lot and developed my passing skills.

“It’s great to be able come to Adventure Parc Snowdonia. I really enjoyed doing the Ninja course – we were sweating quarts but it was a lot of fun.”

Head coach Mike Stubbs said: “Things are pretty much back to normal now after Covid and the boys are training two times a week.

“Our plan is to push them all the way through and play professional rugby and at the very least, play for RGC.

“The partnership with Adventure Parc Snowdonia is really positive and it’s great for us to be able to bring the lads here.

“They’re just starting to gel as a group so this will really bring them together. It’s a great team building exercise and the facilities at Adventure Parc Snowdonia are incredible."

Adventure Parc Snowdonia managing director Andy Ainscough said: “Like RGC, we are an extremely community focused organisation, with a similar ethos and complementary goals.