Books for those living with cancer available at libraries

Councillor David Selby

Four sets of 50 books were purchased a year ago thanks to a grant from Powys Teaching Health Board’s Charitable Fund to the Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys programme.

The list includes both factual books about cancer diet, symptoms, as well as some about people’s experience of living with cancer.

Residents can search and request a book from the online library catalogue available at en.powys.gov.uk/libcat or by popping into their local branch and asking their librarian.

The Books About Cancer project forms part of the Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys programme which is a partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support, Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board.

Richard Pugh, Macmillan Head of Partnerships in Wales, said: “It’s crucial that people living with cancer and their families can freely access accurate information at a time and place that works for them.

"In rural Powys, libraries play a crucial role in the communities they serve, and we’re really pleased that these sets of books funded by Powys Teaching Health Board’s Charitable Funds are available from libraries across the county.”