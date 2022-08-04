Women's Institute in Powys celebrates 100 years

Members of Powys Brecknock WI celebrating their Centenary

Powys Brecknock’s WI is turning 100 years old this year and members have come together for two special events to mark the occasion.

Members from across Brecknock enjoyed a Centenary Lunch in Maescar Hall, Sennybridge and a Centenary Service in Brecon Cathedral.

Mary Robinson, chair of Brecknock WI, said: “It was wonderful that so many of our members could come together to celebrate this momentous event.

"Our centenary lunch was such an enjoyable afternoon and it marked how the WI has developed over the years giving so many different opportunities to our members.

"So many members not just now, but through the lifetime of our WI have enjoyed the opportunity of attending WIs for friendship and fun and we hope that Powys Brecknock WI can continue to offer members this opportunity for years to come.”