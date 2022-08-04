Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Women's Institute in Powys celebrates 100 years

By Megan HoweMid WalesPublished: Comments

Members of a Women's Institute on the Shropshire and Wales border have come together to celebrate the club's 100th birthday.

Members of Powys Brecknock WI celebrating their Centenary
Members of Powys Brecknock WI celebrating their Centenary

Powys Brecknock’s WI is turning 100 years old this year and members have come together for two special events to mark the occasion.

Members from across Brecknock enjoyed a Centenary Lunch in Maescar Hall, Sennybridge and a Centenary Service in Brecon Cathedral.

Mary Robinson, chair of Brecknock WI, said: “It was wonderful that so many of our members could come together to celebrate this momentous event.

"Our centenary lunch was such an enjoyable afternoon and it marked how the WI has developed over the years giving so many different opportunities to our members.

"So many members not just now, but through the lifetime of our WI have enjoyed the opportunity of attending WIs for friendship and fun and we hope that Powys Brecknock WI can continue to offer members this opportunity for years to come.”

“If you would like to find out more about Powys Brecknock WI please get in touch, you will be more than welcome to join us at one of our future events or join an evening or afternoon at a local WI."

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News