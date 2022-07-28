Notification Settings

Help for parents living in Wales

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Working parents living in Wales are being reminded that most of them could be getting government help with childcare costs.

Wrexham County Borough Council which covers Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley, says working parents of three or four year old children can claim 30 hours of early education and childcare in Wales a week for up to 48 weeks of the year."

"It aims to make life a little bit easier for parents by offering help with childcare costs," a spokesperson said.

"The offer has already helped parents from all over Wales to return to work, increase their hours or work more flexibly.

"Whatever the offer means for you and your family, don’t miss out on your share of government help with childcare."

Parents within the county borough can also apply for help the school uniform if their child receives free school meals.

The Welsh Government funded Pupil Development Grant is available to help towards the costs of a child’s school uniform and equipment for those on a low income.

The help is available for those entering reception class in primary school and those entering school years 1 to 11

In a special school, special needs resource base or pupil referral unit and are aged four to 15.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

