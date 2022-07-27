Osprey found dead on beach sparks police investigation

Hesgyn and one of the other ospreys

The body of three-year-old Hesgyn was found on Criccieth beach near Porthmadog on Llyn Peninsula.

The cause of death is not known by Montgomery Wildlife Trust, which runs the Cors Dyfi Osprey project, has said it is unusual for a bird of that age to die.

A examination will be made of the bird and the rural crime unit at North Wales Police has been notified.

Janine Panett, of the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, said it was unusual for an osprey of that age to die.

She said: "It is sad and unfortunate that a bird of that age has died.

"He had done well to get to this age. Generally when you pass the first couple of years, the mortality figure decreases."

Hesgyn was one of a three-chick brood at Dyfi osprey project in 2019 and his first days were captured on the reserve's cameras trained on the nest.

He was the youngest chick born to parents Telyn and Monty growing up with his brother Peris and sister Berthyn.