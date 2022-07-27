Business support at National Eisteddfod

Alun Jones

Founded over 30 years ago in Aberystwyth, Menter a Busnes specialises in tailored support for new and growing businesses throughout Wales and beyond.

It has enjoyed success in bringing employment and nurturing economic opportunities in rural communities in particular in agriculture, skills development, and the food and drink sector.

The company manages several projects on behalf of the Welsh Government, including Cywain, and elements of Farming Connect.

These will be among an array of initiatives that will be showcased at the company’s stand at the National Eisteddfod and throughout the week, there will be daily activities on the stand for both adults and children.

These will include food and drink tasting as well as a Guess the Grain competition by Farming Connect.

Several projects under the Menter a Busnes umbrella, such as Cywain, will co-ordinate activities on the Maes in Tregaron, including the Welsh food and drink offering at the Eisteddfod restaurant, Platiad.

The not-for-profit company is renowned for championing the use of the Welsh language in business.

To coincide with the presentation of the National Eisteddfod’s Welsh Learner of the Year award, the stand will host a reception focussing on the drive to increase the use of Welsh.

Earlier this year, the National Centre for Learning Welsh and Menter a Busnes joined forces to launch a free online course for Welsh learners in the agricultural sector, with content built around agricultural themes.

Alun Jones, chief executive of Menter a Busnes, said, “We are very much looking forward to the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.

"Ceredigion has always been the spiritual home of Menter a Busnes, and so many of our team have strong personal ties with the area too.

“We welcome the opportunity to show people what we do as a company and the ways in which our various projects and services help enterprises throughout Wales.