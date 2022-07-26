Couple honoured for their fostering role

The couple receive their award

Karen and Danny Sherwood have received a Silver Kite Award from the Chair of Powys County Council, Councillor Gareth Ratcliffe, at a special presentation at the Royal Welsh Show

The couple have provided a welcoming and settled home for babies and children who have been placed in their care. Providing them with opportunities and support to reach their potential in whatever they choose to do.

Their nomination described them as “exceptional advocates for all children in their care, whatever their background, age or culture” while their positive and supportive role within the Powys fostering community was also acknowledged. This includes their help to mentor and advise prospective adopters to support them through the process.

Councillor Ratcliffe said: “As Karen and Danny celebrate 25 years of fostering, I am delighted to present them with this award. To recognise the positive impact they have made over the years to the children in their care, to Children’s Services, and to our family of foster carers across the county.”