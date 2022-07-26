Notification Settings

Couple honoured for their fostering role

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A couple from Powys who have fostered children for over 25 years have been presented with a civic award for their dedicated and exceptional service.

The couple receive their award
Karen and Danny Sherwood have received a Silver Kite Award from the Chair of Powys County Council, Councillor Gareth Ratcliffe, at a special presentation at the Royal Welsh Show

The couple have provided a welcoming and settled home for babies and children who have been placed in their care. Providing them with opportunities and support to reach their potential in whatever they choose to do.

Their nomination described them as “exceptional advocates for all children in their care, whatever their background, age or culture” while their positive and supportive role within the Powys fostering community was also acknowledged. This includes their help to mentor and advise prospective adopters to support them through the process.

Councillor Ratcliffe said: “As Karen and Danny celebrate 25 years of fostering, I am delighted to present them with this award. To recognise the positive impact they have made over the years to the children in their care, to Children’s Services, and to our family of foster carers across the county.”

He added: “Of all of the duties I undertake as Chair of Powys County Council, presenting awards to people so deserving, such as Karen and Danny, is a huge honour. We are truly grateful for all they have done, and for all they continue to do.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

