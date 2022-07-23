Curtain comes down on Royal Welsh Show after hugely successful year

Princess Anne tours the showground

Over four days 200,000 people converged from across the globe at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wels to celebrate the very best of Welsh and British agriculture.

Stealing the show, the livestock took centre stage for the full four days.

Honorary show director Richard Price said: “After the uncertainty at the beginning of the year with regards to Covid and the concerns with the hot weather at the start of the week, I am delighted that we have been able to pull off such a successful show.”

“The quality of livestock was once again excellent, and it was wonderful to see the Grand Parade in the Main Ring. It is often said that the livestock exhibits at the Royal Welsh Show are a display of some of the finest animals in Europe and this year was no exception.

"The beautiful Welsh sunshine graced us with its presence all week sending sales of ice creams and sun hats soaring. And making the most of the glorious weather, visitors were thankful for the water refill points dotted around the showground and extra shaded areas.

"Not only did the water points serve to keep everyone hydrated in the sizzling heat, but it also helps the society and the show reduce the amount of plastic used onsite, which goes towards our commitment to making a positive contribution to the green agenda.

"We look forward to building on our success and welcoming everyone back next year on July 24-27."

The show welcomed The Princess Royal, who toured the ground visiting the food hall, shearing, the horticulture marquee, the livestock rings, and the main ring. Upon returning to the President’s Pavilion, Her Royal Highness presented several society awards and was given a food hamper of Welsh produce before her departure.

Visitors also included The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford MS and the Minister for Environment & Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths MS, as well as the Chief Veterinary Officer, Christianne Glossop.

Chief executive, Steve Hughson, who retires from the role in September after 10 years of service to the society, said: "I am so proud that our show was such a success against the post pandemic background where it seems the whole world has changed. If that wasn’t enough, we had the weather to contend with. Our decision to invest in additional ventilation in the sheep buildings during the pandemic, despite having reduced income, proved to be the correct one.

"With avenues full of tradestands, rings full of livestock and of course entertainment from some of the biggest and best acts in the UK, it was no surprise that over the four days over 200,000 attended the show.