Arts workshops for teenagers get under way

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The Mid Wales Arts centre in Caersws says it has a few places left on its upcoming Sculpteen workshops.

Printing workshops

Organisers say the weekly classes are a great opportunity to meet new people and build your creative skills using natural materials with tuition from accomplished sculptor Tessa Hayward.

The workshops are for 12-19 years olds and will be held in the studio and outdoors every Wednesday from the July 27 to August 24.

"Thanks to support from the The Ashley Family Foundation we have funding to run these workshops at £10 per session with concessions available. If you would like to secure a place, please email office@midwalesarts.org.uk or call us 01686 688369."

The centre is also welcoming Emma Aldridge and Jacqui Dodds back to Mid Wales Arts for a new screenprinting workshop.

Working with paper stencils participants will learn to create your own multiple layer prints.

"This technique is particularly good for working at home as it avoids using photo emulsion and with practice you can create wonderfully sophisticated results."

Emma Aldridge and Jacqui Dodds are members of the Printmakers Pushing Boundaries group and have exhibited widely, both have extensive experience in tutoring workshops and exhibiting contemporary art nationally.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

