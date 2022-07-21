Warning in Shropshire over monkeypox vaccine scam

A scam is going around claiming to offer a smallpox vaccine

Shropshire Council has taken to social media to issue the caution and urged residents to be on their guard against potential text messages.

A council spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a text message scam from 'NHSWOR' offering a smallpox vaccine to protect against monkeypox. If you receive this text, do not respond or click any links."

The warning continued: "There is no national campaign to vaccinate against monkeypox. Anyone who has been in contact with a case will be contacted by UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency)."

The UKHSA published the latest epidemiological overview for the ongoing monkeypox outbreak on Tuesday.

Figures showed that, as of July 18, there were 2,137 confirmed cases in the UK, with 2,050 of those in England and 23 in Wales. There were 51 confirmed cases in the West Midlands as of July 14.

The health body has updated its guidance on self-isolation for people who have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of monkeypox.

It said that close contacts do not need to isolate at home if they do not have symptoms after figures showed that only a relatively small number of close contacts have gone on to develop monkeypox themselves.