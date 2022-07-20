The Princess Royal cools down with ice-cream at the Royal Welsh Show

The Princess Royal at the Royal Welsh Show photo: Ruth Rees

Having first visited the Royal Welsh Show back in 1981, Princess Anne is one of many members of the Royal family who are regular visitors to the Society’s events.

She arrived on Tuesday morning and, on the hottest day of the year, toured the Royal Welsh Showground, at Llanelwydd, Builth Wells, escorted by the Show Director, Richard Price.

During her visit, the Princess visited the Sports Village, at the showground to see visitors having some fun in the sun, Brace’s Bakery, and Dewi Roberts Family Butchers before enjoying a welcome ice-cream at Mario's Ice Cream stand.

A spokesman for Mario’s, which scooped the supreme champion ice cream award for their vanilla ice cream at the show, said; “It was a pleasure to have Princess Anne call by our stand and taste some of our ice cream."

She also met some of the Welsh Mountain and Cob ponies in the show ring and attended an awards ceremony where she presented several awards.

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive, Steve Hughson said; “We were extremely excited to welcome HRH The Princess Royal back to the Royal Welsh Show, re-enforcing our strong links to the Royal family and our Patron Her Majesty the Queen.”

The Society’s Royal connections go back to 1907 when, three years after the foundation of the society, King George V, the then Prince of Wales, became Patron, followed by King George VI in 1936. The Queen took over the role in 1952 and remains our Patron to this day.

This was The Princess Royal’s sixth visit to the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, after last visiting in 2014 for the Winter Fair.

After leaving Builth Wells the Princess Royal headed to Herefordshire to visit Haven Herefords in Dilwyn, to mark the 200th anniversary of Hereford Cattle breeders, EL Lewis and Son,

She also visited Ross-on-Wye to visit mine clearance company Safelane Global Limited.

