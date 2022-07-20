Council launches its vision for the future

Launching the document are Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader and Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader.

The Cabinet says it intends to build a stronger, fairer, greener Powys.

A new document, which was launched at the Royal Welsh Show, outlines its pledges, priorities, desired outcomes and contact details and portfolios for all Cabinet members.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “Following the local government elections in May, a progressive partnership agreement was reached to allow a new administration to be formed to lead Powys County Council.

“This agreement provides a firm foundation that builds a stronger, fairer and greener future for Powys. We are now building on this to set clear objectives and a work programme to meet what we set out to achieve.”

Among the council's priorities are tackling the cost of living crisis, securing the best start in life for young people and supporting vulnerable people, tackling the climate and biodiversity emergency and developing prosperous towns and villages while connecting communities.