Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Council launches its vision for the future

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Powys County Council’s new Cabinet has launched its vision for the county at the 2022 Royal Welsh Show.

Launching the document are Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader and Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader.
Launching the document are Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader and Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader.

The Cabinet says it intends to build a stronger, fairer, greener Powys.

A new document, which was launched at the Royal Welsh Show, outlines its pledges, priorities, desired outcomes and contact details and portfolios for all Cabinet members.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “Following the local government elections in May, a progressive partnership agreement was reached to allow a new administration to be formed to lead Powys County Council.

“This agreement provides a firm foundation that builds a stronger, fairer and greener future for Powys. We are now building on this to set clear objectives and a work programme to meet what we set out to achieve.”

Among the council's priorities are tackling the cost of living crisis, securing the best start in life for young people and supporting vulnerable people, tackling the climate and biodiversity emergency and developing prosperous towns and villages while connecting communities.

The document is available at powys.gov.uk/ourvision.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News